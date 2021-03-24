COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend efforting to vaccinate underserved communities

There will be many efforts this weekend to vaccinate members of the Erie community.

On Saturday, 300 COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the JFK Center through a partnership with LECOM.

In order to sign up, you can call the MLK Center, the Urban Erie Development Corporation, or the Booker T. Washington Center.

On Sunday, 600 second doses will be administered to people in the community at the Booker T. Washington Center.

The executive director says there has been a major effort to vaccinate people of color in the Erie area.

“We’re making progress and I think part of that progress is the availability. When the vaccine first came out there wasn’t any availability and we’ve been pushing the envelope to provide that access.” said Shantel Hilliard.

On Friday, a plan is in the works to set up a vaccine clinic at the Second Baptist Church through a partnership with LECOM and the Health Department.