Cow judging day at this year’s Waterford Fair

The race is on to find the best owner of the best cow at this week’s Waterford Fair.

Around 80 cattle were judged in this round of competition. While the animal is judged on physical attributes, the owner is also judged on showmanship and interaction with the judges, making this a true team effort.

The goal is to move on to the district level and maybe even a shot at a state championship.

“They need to exhibit here and move on and while they’re here learn about what it takes to move on to the next level, learn from the person about them,” said Beth Custead, the dairy cattle judge at the Waterford Fair. “The responsibility of taking care of a large is unparalleled and it really teaches you life lessons.”

The Waterford Fair runs from now until Saturday night.