Cowboys draft Penn State’s Micah Parsons at No. 12 overall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

CLEVELAND (WTAJ) – Micah Parsons made some memories at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in his final collegiate game. Now, he will call that stadium home as a pro.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Parsons at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. Parsons is the highest Penn State draft pick since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the New York Giants in 2018.

Parsons was the first linebacker selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons earned multiple All-American honors in just two seasons of play for Penn State. He played his final collegiate game in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019, when he earned the game’s defensive MVP award finishing with 14 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

Parsons finished his career with the Nittany Lions totaling 191 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also forced six fumbles, all of this with just two seasons under his belt for Penn State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar