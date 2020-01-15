CPR training available at number of locations in the area

Knowing how to perform CPR is important, whether you have a job that requires certification or not.

Learning about CPR and how to perform it can save a life. Even people without certification are encouraged to perform CPR if put in a situation where it is needed.

A number of different places in the area have CPR and AED certification training for a fee. Different types of CPR and AED certification classes are also offered at some places if your schedule is too busy for a hands-on class.

“We found that about 21% of the time we have someone in cardiac arrest, a bystander does CPR. 65% of the time that a bystander does CPR, we get the person’s heart beating again.” said Todd Steele, Director of Operations for EmergyCare.

