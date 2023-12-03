Perry Hi-Way Hose Company hosted one of its biggest fundraisers of the year this weekend.

Volunteer firefighters opened the doors to their social hall to all sorts of vendors for their annual craft fair.

Its organizer told us much like any other fire company, fundraisers like this help them to keep our community safe.

“This goes towards keeping the lights on, it’s a big expense. Putting fuel in the truck, we just filled up the truck after a wreck this morning. We get a bunch of wrecks, that fuel will maybe last us about a week. So, expenses are going up. It costs a lot to keep the lights on, keep the gas going, and everything here. These types of fundraisers are what help us do that,” said Jason Goodwill, firefighter at Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.

While this is the fifth year of the company doing this fundraiser, it’s the first time they’ve done a two-day show.