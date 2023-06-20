Longtime Erie radio personality Craig Warvel has died.

Warvel died Tuesday afternoon after being diagnosed with lung cancer in January. He was 67.

Craig began his radio career in Erie at JET Radio in 1981. He was a morning show co-host with the legendary Frank Martin on JET and Froggy Radio for many years.

Then he co-hosted the Star 104 morning show before finishing his career at BOB FM.

There will be no calling hours, although there will be a celebration of life at a later date. JET 24 offers our condolences to Craig’s son Levi, his family, friends and radio listeners.