Cranesville native assigned to Joint Task Force- National Capital Region Public Affairs

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Caleb Cook is one of more than 800 service members assigned to the Joint Task Force- National Capital Region.

Cook is a native of Cranesville.

JTF-NCR is a joint service command charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

As a joint command, JTF-NCR includes members from all branches of the United States armed forces operating under the auspices of Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region.

Cook says his time with the JTF-NCR has been the most rewarding experience of his military career so far because it allows him to view his work from a higher perspective.

“It’s been very interesting to see how everything works from a security standpoint,” Cook said. “It’s definitely different, a nice change of pace doing paperwork instead of turning wrenches in a hanger, but it’s nice.”

Cook was educated via homeschooling and graduated in 2007. He continued his education while serving on active duty at Florida State College at Jacksonville, earning an Associate of Arts degree in general studies in 2012. He joined the military for a variety of reasons.

“It’s a privilege to serve my country,” he said. “Since I was a little kid, I always had an interest in the military. I also had some family in the Navy and I like the water, so it kind of made sense. I also joined because I didn’t want to go into more school debt and the military has the GI Bill.”

Cook comes from a family with a history of Navy service. His uncle was a radioman for four years in the 1980s. His mother’s uncle served on one of the last diesel submarines.