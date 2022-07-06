(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three adults and nine children were able to escape from a blaze Wednesday morning as a fire tore through the home.

First responders from Cranesville, Albion, Platea, Springfield and others arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a structure fire. The fire is thought to have originated at the rear of the house, and it slowly worked its way forward and showed heavy flames.

The family living there consisted of three adults and nine children, with one of those adults being just over 18, according to the Red Cross. Those individuals were able to escape safely with no injuries reported.

Neighbors said that the house is not insured and not much is salvageable due to the severity of this fire.

The Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department said that they were able to recover a few personal items for the family. The American Red Cross responded and will assist the residents affected.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Neighbors also said that a Go-Fund-Me page has been created to help those displaced by the fire.