State police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle crash on East Lake Road in Harborcreek Township Monday evening.

The first calls reported the accident just after 8 PM Monday at the intersection with Shomont Road.

Reports from the scene indicate one of the vehicles was split in two by the collision.

East Lake Road was closed to traffic from Highmeyer Road to Moorheadville Road.

According to Erie County 911, three people have been transported to the hospital.