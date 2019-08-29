Crash in Warren County claims a life

A Judge has ruled that Erie coke can continue to operate on Erie's Bayfront. However the environmental hearing board judge has set some restrictions and limitations on the coke plant. 18 conditions have been placed on Erie Coke. Those restrictions include limiting the number of coke ovens that can be used in a 24 hour period. The plant is also ordered to not produce furnace coke.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials say they are concerned. "This outcome allows Erie Coke to continue to negatively impact the Erie community," said Communication Specialist for the DEP Tom Decker. Ed Nesselbeck is the Environmental Director for Erie Coke. He released the following statement after the decision. "Erie Coke is pleased to have the chance to demonstrate our commitment to environmental compliance and to improving our operations."