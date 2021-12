There were no injuries but quite the mess along State Street Tuesday morning after two vehicles collided.

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at 11th and State St.

A van and an SUV collided, and one of the vehicles ended up on its side.

No serious injuries were reported.