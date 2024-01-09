Update 2:40 p.m. — PennDOT is reporting Interstate 90 westbound has reopened on the Pennsylvania side following a tractor-trailer crash. However, New York state reports their section of I-90 westbound is still closed due to multiple crashes.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down parts of Interstate 90 in Erie County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday on 511PA on the interstate near the New York state border.

PennDOT reports that both lanes of Interstate 90 westbound are closed from the New York state border to Exit 45 (Route 20, North East) due to the crash near the Pennsylvania Welcome Center.

A Tier 2 restriction remains in place for both directions of the highway from the New York state border to the Ohio state border. Check the latest updates on traffic delays on 511PA.