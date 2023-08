The man killed in a weekend motorcycle crash has been identified.

According to police, the accident happened in the 2400 block of Bird Drive around 2 p.m. on July 30. Investigators said the operator of the motorcycle hit a vehicle from behind.

That victim was identified by the Erie County Coroner’s Office as 35-year-old Nathaniel Lesert, of Erie. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.