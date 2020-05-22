Crawford and Warren among 17 counties moving to green phase as of Friday, May 29th

1  of  3
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that a total of 17 counties in Pennsylvania will be moving to the green phase as of Friday, May 29th.

Crawford and Warren Counties are among the 17 listed, which also include: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mckean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

In addition, the Governor is announcing that eight other counties are moving to the yellow phase: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

All remaining counties in red are expected to move to the yellow phase by June 5th.

In the green phase, there will continue to be precautions taken, including reducing building capacity, encouraging teleworking, limiting visitation in certain high-risk environmentalists, and preventing large entertainment gatherings.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest information on JET 24 Action News and on YourErie.com

