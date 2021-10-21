Crawford and Warren Counties receive PENNVEST funds to improve drinking water

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced $186 million will be invested into 33 drinking water, wastewater and non-point source projects across 20 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

Locally, Crawford and Warren Counties will receive this financial help reduce lead exposure in their drinking water.

“The investments made today in our clean water systems and community infrastructure continue to underscore the work that remains to eradicate legacy contaminants like lead and other harmful chemicals,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our children and future generations of Pennsylvanians depend on our efforts to ensure clean, safe drinking water. They deserve better. I’m proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to the environment and our communities.”

The projects are funded by a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

The Linesville Borough in Crawford County received a $417,483 loan and a $655,737 loan to abandon approximately 2,040 feet of lead-jointed cast iron water line, which they will replace with plastic piping. This will reduce lead levels in the drinking water to the service population and address frequent leakage and breaks.

The Youngsville Borough in Warren County received a $207,726 loan and a $326,274 grant to replace 65 lead service connections along N. Main Street and remove lead components from a portion of the distribution system. The project will remove potential lead contaminate and replace segments of the system that experience frequent breaks.

