Crawford and Warren Counties two of 17 counties to enter green phase on May 29th

Governor Tom Wolf including Crawford and Warren County on the list of counties in the green phase, which is allowing businesses to reopen on May 29th.

“We were waiting to get the order and so we’re ready to open this week and we’re excited about it. Everybody is excited about it.” said Bill Lawrence, owner of Bill Lawrence Personal Fitness.

Lawrence adding that his personal fitness facility can operate safely with members on specific schedules to help meet social distancing protocol.

“Everybody’s got a trainer or a very small group training. It’s usually four people per trainer. So, what’s nice about that with us is we’re able to control how many people are even coming in at a time because people are scheduled for days and times.” Lawrence said.

The owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill says that though they have been open for months with takeout service, they’re not sure how they’re going to proceed with dine-in service.

“Some of the guidelines, if it means our customers have to wear masks and sit eight feet apart, I don’t think that’s going to work for us cause we’re such a small establishment. We might kind of hold on and just stick with this until that whole thing passes.” Said D.J. York.

The manager at another local business is also not sure how their restaurant will proceed with dine-in service since modifications may not be cost effective.

“We’re going to have to look at the cost effectiveness of what it takes to keep people safe inside or if we keep doing the pickup and delivery until it gets to a more normal state. I think its truly the pros and cons of what limitations we’re gonna have to put on in house.” said Laura Mannino, manager at Mannino Italian Garden