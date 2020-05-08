Crawford and Warren County business also reopening in yellow phase

Businesses also reopened in Crawford and Warren Counties today.

Chestnut Street in Meadville was alive again today, despite the falling snow. Two of the businesses that were happy to welcome customers back into the store was the Woolen Mill and Chateau Christine.

Chateau Christine features top brands in ladies fashions and accessories. The Woolen Mill is in a historic downtown location and carries men and women’s clothing and shoes.

Even though both businesses were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, store owners took some time to sort of re-invent and re-think how they do business.

“Learning how to create, really, a lovely presence online, so I want to say in spite of how hard it is financially to be going through this, it has provided us to rethink and enhance the way we are doing business.” said Sue Wycoff, Co-Owner and President of The Woolen Mill.

“We have been busier than ever because we have taken the opportunity of not being open and creating some side businesses. We launched subscription boxes, which helped keep the name branding going.” said Christine Yamrick, Owner of Chateau Christine.

These two businesses, along with all those reopening today in Crawford and Warren Counties welcome you back for a visit