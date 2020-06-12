Crawford Area Transportation Authority hires company to sanitize entire bus fleet

There are 60 buses in the CATA bus fleet that travel throughout Crawford and Venango Counties. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials want their buses to be safe and virus free.

CATA hired a company out of DuBois called Perma-Serve. They spray the insides of buses and this makes treating surfaces virtually self-sanitizing.

Since the pandemic started, CATA has lost about 70% of its riders. They are now slowly coming back.

“As people start using our services, we want them to know that we have a safe vehicle for them to ride in and have a safe and very clean mode of transportation.” said Tim Geibel.

Geibel says the investment is well worth it.

“But, we believe that the investment of funds for this type of technology in all of our vehicles in the future, moving forwards, is going to be well worth it in the long run.” Geibel said.

He says they got the idea after seeing other transit companies in the state using the same technology. They spray down the entire inside of the bus, from the ground to the seats to windows to the ceiling.

“We apply a one step, two step process. The first step being a disinfectant sanitization fluid and that works for a primer for our step two, which is antimicrobial shield.” said Duston Horchen.

Horchen says the shield stays on forever and its completely harmless and pet friendly.

“It can last indefinitely and the only way to really remove it is by sanding. It’s perpetual. It’s just like having Clorox on 24 hours a day.”

Geibel says they started spraying buses in Crawford County yesterday, and were spraying in Franklin today. They hope to be done by Sunday.