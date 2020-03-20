Crawford Area Transportation Authority to reduce service hours and suspend fix route fares

The Crawford Area Transportation Authority will reduce services for the fixed route bus system, effective on Monday, March 23rd and suspend collection of fixed route fares until further notice, this due to the COVID-19 emergency that was declared by Governor Tom Wolf.

The Meadville and Venango County Routes will operate from 9:00am-5:00pm Monday through Saturday with no bus services between noon and 1pm.

Titusville service will operate 9:00am-5:00pm Monday through Friday with no bus service between noon-1:00pm.

Life line service between Meadville and Titusville, Cochranton, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, and Saegertown will run on the regular schedule.

There will be no fares collected on these fixed routes during this time. Fares and co-pays for Shared Ride Trips will continue to be collected.

To view the revised time schedules, you can check them out by clicking here.