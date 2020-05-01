Crawford Area Transportation Authority to resume normal service starting Monday, May 11th

The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be resuming their normal service hours and fare collection for the fixed route bus system in Crawford and Venango counties.

This is set to go in effect on Monday, May 11th.

This includes the regular bus routes for Meadville, Titusville, Oil City, Franklin and Venango Intercity and ADA paratransit services.

You can check out the normal bus schedules by clicking here.

CATA will continue to follow CDC and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning. All riders should wear a mask or face covering while using public transportation.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 814-336-5600 or 855-338-5600.