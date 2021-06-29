Crawford Central School District board members approve a three percent tax increase

One Crawford County school district is learning that millions of dollars in COVID relief cannot always avoid a tax hike.

Board members in the Crawford Central School District approved a three percent tax increase despite receiving promises for more than 12 million dollars in the next few years.

Those dollars must be spent in specific areas and won’t offset projected deficits in the 71 million dollar budget.

Those board members also admit another tax hike may still be needed in the next few years.

