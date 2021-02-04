Crawford Central School District to resume daily in-person learning starting Monday

The Crawford Central School District announced that the district will return to full time in-person learning beginning next week.

In a letter provided to parents and posted on the school district’s Facebook page, all students will transition to full in-person learning five days a week beginning on Monday, February 8th.

Superintendent Thomas Washington praised the professional and support staff for their outstanding efforts during the district’s remote and hybrid instructional phase.

“We recognize the impact that the past five months of this school year has had on our staff, students and families. Everyone affected by the schedule adjustments during this school year has come together to make the best of an extremely difficult situation.” Washington said in the letter to parents.