Crawford County 911 call center battle technical issues on Friday

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Technicians have completed their repairs to the Crawford County 911 call center.

According to Garry Beveridge, the Crawford County director of public safety, all systems were restored as of 1:45 p.m.

Beveridge said dispatchers were having trouble hearing audio from calls they received from both mobile and landline phones from Friday morning into the afternoon. Callers were, however, able to hear the dispatchers.

A backup phone system was implemented, but if multiple 911 calls were received at the same time, the 911 Telecommunicator advised the caller that they would be disconnect and then call them back.

Outgoing calls from the 911 center’s phone system were still operational.

