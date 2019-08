An accident this morning in Crawford County sends crews rushing to the scene.

The accident took place shortly after 10:00am. According to reports from the scene, a sedan was traveling south on Cussewago preparing to turn left.

A jeep was traveling north on Cussewago when the seadn turned into the side of Jeep. The impact sent the Jeep over the median and causing it to roll onto a car that was waiting to turn right onto Spring Street.

There were no serious injuries reported in this accident.