Crawford County Area Transportation Authority reduces hours for fixed route system

In Crawford County, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority will reduce service hours for the fixed route bus system.

This will go into effect starting on Monday March 23rd. They will also suspend the collection of fixed routes until further notice.

These actions are due to Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Meadville and Venango County routes will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with no bus service between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Titusville service will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with no bus service between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Life line service between Meadville and Titusville, Cochranton, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake and Saegertown will continue to run on the regular schedule.

No fares will be collected on the fixed route system during this time.

Seniors and ADA riders should continue to show their senior pass or ADA card when boarding the bus.

CATA strongly suggests that trips are only taken for the life sustaining needs such as medical, food or work.

Fares and co-pays for shared ride trips will continue to be collected. Revised time schedules are available on the buses and here.

For additional information or if you have a need for transportation, please call 855-338-5600.