Crawford County building damaged by fire demolished

A Crawford County agency dedicated to those with disabilities is now weighing options after it was determined that their building, damaged by fire, could not be saved.

This is the result as the United Communities Independence Program building was torn down. It was back in September when fire damaged the building…but initially staff members thought the structure could be saved. The group has found other buildings to continue their services but will now work on finding a permanent home.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do yet there’s a good possibility that we could rebuild we’re going to take our time and try to figure out what our best move is” said Leanne Severo, executive director of UCIP.

The Agency was originally founded in 1966 as United Cerebral Palsy.