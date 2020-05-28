Crawford County businesses prepare to enter green phase

Crawford County prepares for the green phase.

This adjustment into re-opening the economy is a start to get back to a sense of normality, but it will still be an adjusted version.

For more than two months now, restaurants and gyms have been closed for in-person services. Mostly, so the commonwealth and the CDC could figure out guidelines to keep people socially distant and safe from COVID-19.

“It’s a void in people’s lives when you talk about personal fitness.” said Sean Amicucci, Membership and Marketing at YMCA Meadville.

The YMCA of Meadville will open their fitness centers on Friday. Per CDC and state guidelines, there will be a significant decrease in capacity.

“What we have are 45 minute workout sessions. Then, we clear the building and have 15 minutes to go through and disinfect any machines that were used with a fogger or a sprayer.” Amicucci said.

To help mitigate the amount of guests, there has been an online scheduling system implemented. Once you arrive at the center, you’ll need to wash your hands after entering the building as well as getting your temperature taken, along with questions. The workout equipment has also been spaced out or marked off to keep guests distant from one another.

“We’re asking members here in phase one to stick to that one area. Hopefully, we haven’t put a timetable on how long phase one will be, two or so weeks, we’re hoping to make adjustments.” Amicucci said.

Under the green phase, restaurants can open their in-dining area, up to 50% capacity. However, one business owner is choosing to forgo that for the time-being.

“We’ve actually decided to keep our dining area closed, until we can get a better grasp of what all is going to be entailed.” said Laura Mannino, co-owner of Mannino Italian Garden.

One major problem that Mannino is concerned about is face masks, saying that they not only want to keep customers safe, but her staff as well.

“It’s one of those things, yet we’d love to offer that for customers, but to be able to still do pick up and delivery for them. We know they’re going to get a good meal, it’s just they aren’t going to be in the comfort of the dining area for a little while at least.” Mannino said.

Another concern for the business owner, contact items like menus, door handles and chairs.

On the other side of Meadville, “Whole Darn Thing” is expected to resume their in-dining services on Friday. Mannino added that customers are also going to need to be smart when going out to eat, making sure that it’s a good choice for not only them, but for the community as well.