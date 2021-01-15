Crawford County businesses teaming up to help struggling families during COVID-19 pandemic

Some lucky families in Crawford County have a chance to win some food and a brand new freezer to keep it in.

Two Vernon Township businesses are coming together to help out families struggling during the pandemic.

Flick’s TV and Appliance and Cannon’s Chophouse have teamed up for the Fill the Fridge giveaway.

The grand prize will be a brand new freezer from Flick’s filled with meats from Cannon’s Chophouse and a $150 gift certificate to Valesky’s Market.

There are also two small prizes that include an appliance, dinner at Cannon’s and a Valesky’s Gift Card.

The sponsors are asking for your help nominating a family other than your own that you think needs a helping hand.

“If you know someone in Crawford County that is in need of something like that, we’d appreciate it if you’d go on our website or Facebook Page or Cannon’s and make that nomination so we can help someone during this very challenging time.” said Alan Flick.

You can click here for all the details. The winners will be selected and notified on Friday, February 5th.