Crawford County Care Center celebrates birthdays for two 100-year-old residents

It’s twice the fun at the Crawford County Care Center as they celebrate not one, but two women who turned 100 in the same month.

Dorthy Wenzel and Hazel Dahl both came into the world in August of 1920 so it’s fitting that the staff have a double birthday celebration.

Both Wenzel and Dahl saw the major events that took place in that century such as a second World War and a man landing on the moon.

Staff members were thrilled to celebrate with two of the centers most popular residents.

“We have 200 reasons to celebrate today. Hazel and Dorthy have turned 100 years old this month. We enjoyed cake with them. It was a wonderful party,” said Mandy Unice from the Crawford County Care Center.

When asked about the most major event of her life, Dorthy responded that she does not remember but she does know that it was good.