Crawford County Care Center completes second round of COVID-19 testing

A second round of testing is complete following a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior care facility.

Earlier this week, the Crawford County Care Center reported 14 positive cases of COVID-19.

After the first two rounds of testing from September 10th through September 12th, no further positive cases have been reported.

A second round of testing took place this week.

Of those results, 80 residents’ tests came back negative and 116 staff members’ results came back negative.

Of the initial 14 positive cases, three of those cases had a negative test after the initial positive test and two of those cases had two consecutive negative tests after the initial positive test.