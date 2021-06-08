Crawford County Career and Technical Center holds signing day ceremony for students graduating to full time jobs and apprenticeships

Dozens of Crawford County technical students are graduating to full time jobs and apprenticeships following a ceremony.

This signing day was held at the Meadville High school and is a celebration of those students who not only graduated high school, but also performed well enough in a career track to get an offer from an area company.

It’s a source of pride not only for the students, but for their teachers as well.

“We are honoring 33 students who will go out into the workforce full time. So we’re having this to honor them. They have worked hard and I’m excited to work with our community partners in this ceremony,” said Bonnie Stein from the Career and Technical Center.

The Crawford County Career and Technical Center has programs for both high school and adult certification.