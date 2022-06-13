(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man recently was arrested after being caught burglarizing a coin-operated carwash.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers found a 25-year-old Meadville man breaking into a coin machine at about 3:18 a.m. on June 10 at Five Star Auto Wash (16,000 block of Conneaut Lake Road) in Vernon Township.

When troopers arrived, the male suspect fled on foot. Troopers quickly apprehended the suspect and he was detained without further incident.

The suspect was booked into the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Charges include theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and two counts of burglary.

The Meadville Tribune reported that the man did some $40,000 worth of damage to the business.