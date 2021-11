For the first time in the history of meadville, the city has a female mayor.

On Wednesday, Crawford County election officials certified the 2021 general election results, and Democratic nominee Jaime Kinder has officially been elected mayor.

It was a close race between Kinder and write-in candidate Marcy Kantz.

Kinder will take office in January.

