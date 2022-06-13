(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 1-year-old child is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in Crawford County.

A Pennsylvania State Police report said the accident occurred at about 5:31 p.m. on June 9, in a driveway at the 39000 block of State Highway 77 in Sparta Township (Crawford County).

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on scene and attempting to perform life-saving measures when troopers arrived. They were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police report, a 2018 Ram 2500 ran over the child in the driveway. Three people were in the vehicle, and all were present when PSP arrived. All three were interviewed, and there were “no signs of deception or foul play.” The driver was not suspected to be impaired, the report noted.

The Crawford County coroner was called to the scene and determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma. The coroner planned to list the death as “accidental,” the police report said.