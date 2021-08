Crews were cleaning up this morning after the Wednesday night storm in Crawford County.

According to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Treacy, his crews have been busy clearing trees and downed power lines.

There was also damage to a couple homes by the lake. No injuries were reported during the storm.

