Crawford County Commissioner Race heats up

The seven candidates for Crawford County Commissioner participated in a townhall-style debate Saturday afternoon. The candidates and curious voters filled the seats at the Vernon Township Municipal Building. The candidates spoke about their goals to tackles issues effecting the county such as lack of training for jobs and the opiod crisis that is still effecting every county in the state. Christine Greig is a member of the Crawford County Farm Bureau & Grange. She helped organize this debate. She says it’s vital for residents to get educated before they vote. “Its important because when you go to the polls its important to know where a candidate stands and if they face and favor the same values as you do.”

As of Saturday, the primary election is just 10 days away.