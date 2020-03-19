Crawford County Commissioners aggressive prepare for COVID-19

The Crawford County Commissioners continue to monitor and take proactive steps in the face of COVID-19, this according to a news release from the office of the Crawford County Commissioners.

Crawford County is not aware of anyone testing positive in the county for COVID-19 and a Declaration of Disaster Emergency was signed by the Commissioners and the President Judge signed a Declaration of Judicial Emergency.

According to the release, there have been daily conference calls and webinars with various elected officials, hospitals, health care agencies and public safety agencies to discuss emergency plans as the situation changes. Department Heads and employees are developing “creative and alternative ways to help residents through the county’s website, phone and email.”

Commissioners have instructed county department heads to begin rotating employees coming to work and staying home on paid leave to lessen personal contact.

