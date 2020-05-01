Crawford County Commissioners ensuring safety of employees and patrons in midst of yellow phase

Crawford County is one of the 24 counties in Pennsylvania that will move from the Red Phase to the Yellow Phase beginning on Friday, May 8th.

The Crawford County Commissioners have been working with department heads and elected weeks to determine needs to ensure the safety of the employees and patrons who come to the government facilities.

Beginning on Monday, May 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Crawford County government buildings will be available to the general public by appointment only. No member of the public will be granted access to a Crawford County building without an appointment and all patrons will be required to wear a mask. They will also be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

The county government will continue to follow CDC and Department of Health guidance for social distancing and cleaning. The Pennsylvania Department of Health will monitor public health indicators and will adjust orders and restrictions as necessary.