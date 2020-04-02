Crawford County Commissioners to furlough portion of county government

The Crawford County Commissioners have reviewed the current financial status of Crawford County over the last several days, this due to the required shut down as directed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

They have found, based on an internal review, lower than expected revenue numbers and the potential for further decreased revenue in the coming months.

According to a news release, The commissioners have made the decision to furlough a portion of their workforce. The department heads and elected officials have reviewed their respective departments and made “reductions in staff based on the ability to still provide essential service to the citizens.”

The furlough will begin on April 13th and it will be in effect for an indefinite amount of time or until they are recalled by the county. According to the release, the furloughed employees will still be covered by the Crawford County healthcare program under the current guidelines and contributions.

