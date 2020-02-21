Crawford County community comes together to hold blood drives for 6-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia

The Crawford County community is showing support for a young boy battling a life threatening disease.

6-year-old Harrison Connor was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. His father says Connor needs donor blood to survive.

The community is coming together to host several blood drives to help Connor and to raise awareness. One blood drive was held today in Conneautville to honor Connor.

“The blood is in shortage as we know. Cases like this, this little boy has been getting transfusions over and over again, it goes through a lot of blood. So, it’s good for the community to give back,” said Brian Kavanagh, American Red Cross.

The Knights of Columbus Council is partnering up with the Red Cross for the next blood drive. This will be held Monday, February 24th at the St. Philip Hall in Linesville.

Harrison’s father says they will be holding a “Buzz off Cancer” event on March 7th at the local VFW. They will be buzzing peoples hair off to raise awareness.