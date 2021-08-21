Crawford County community excited about the return of the Crawford County Fair

An annual event returns to the region as the Crawford County Fair kicked off on August 21st.

Despite initial challenges, organizers said that they are excited to see the community come together at the Crawford County Fair.

After one year, the Crawford community is excited about returning to the fairgrounds.

One board director said that there were some challenges along the way to pull the event off.

“It’s been a long process because we’ve had a lot of difficulties. A lot of people have opted out due to a lack of workers which is a problem in society right now, but the ones that are here seem very happy to be here and a lot of people are starting to come out,” said Bill Agnew, Fair Board Director.

One veteran vendor said that she is eager to be back having seen generations of families at the fair.

“As a child I came with my parents every year and I got involved in the fairs 49 years ago, a long time ago, but I love the people, the children, the laughter, the smiles,” said Sharon Christner, Christner Concessions.

This year admissions to the fairgrounds is free which makes the family fun more accessible.

One father of five said that his family missed the fair last year.

“Having the same memories that I had as a kid growing up with my kids and everything else like that. We’ve had the same memories for generations now so it’s great to get them out off the tablets and out of the house and doing things that children should be doing,” said Thomas Yankosky, Visiting Crawford County Fair.

The fair continues all week with events including tractor pulling and the demolition derby.

One state representative said that these events give people the opportunity to reconnect.

“The fair is really, it’s almost a big class reunion or family reunion people see all year long, and it is a safe environment as far as natural ventilation almost everything outside,” said Brad Roe, (R), State Representative, District 6.

Fireworks will also take place on Sunday at dusk.

