Crawford County community shows support for boy battling leukemia.

The Crawford County community is showing support for a young boy battling a life threatening disease.

Six-year-old Harrison Connor was recently diagnosed with leukemia. According to his father, Connor needs donor blood in order to survive.

The community is responding by hosting several blood drives in order to help and raise awareness.

One blood drive was on Friday in Conneautville to honor the six-year-old.

“The blood is in shortage now and cases like this, this little boy has been getting transfusions over and over. It goes through a lot of blood so it’s good for the community to give back,” said Brian Kavananagh, American Red Cross.

Knights of Columbus Council is partnering with the red cross for the next blood drive which will be held on Monday February 24th at the St. Philip’s hall in Linesville.

Harrison’s father says on March 7th, they will be holding a “Buzz Off Cancer” event at the local VFW. They will be buzzing peoples hair in order to raise awareness.