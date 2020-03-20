Crawford County Courthouse to close from March 23rd to March 27th

1  of  5
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Crawford County Commissioners announcing today that after much discussion and with the best interest of the employees and families, the Crawford County Courthouse will be closed for the week of March 23rd to March 27th, this according to a news release from the Crawford County Commissioners.

During the course of this week, all employees are asked to stay home and report to work on March 30th at their normal time unless told otherwise.

For any additional information, it can be found on the county’s website by clicking here.

For any court functions and Judicial Center Information, please refer to the County website or call the Courts directly.

