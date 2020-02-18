Crawford County DA seeks death penalty for 21-year-old charged with double homicide

Crawford County’s District Attorney has announced he will seek the death penalty in the murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son.

21-year-old Jack Turner is charged with the shooting deaths of his step mother, 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and her son, 10-year-old Darrin Whitman.

Police say the shootings happened in the family’s Guys Mills home on August 10, 2019.

District Attorney Frances Shultz filed what is known as a “Notice of Aggravating Circumstances” to give the defense time to plan for a possible death penalty trial.