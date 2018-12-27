Crawford County develops DUI Task Force to combat drunk driving incidents on New Year's Eve Video

Too much celebrating can have deadly consequences over the holidays.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, drunk driving deaths happen nearly 2.5 times more on New Year's Eve than any other day of the year.

The Crawford County DUI Task Force is taking to the streets on New Year's Eve to help combat drunk driving and hopefully save lives with a DUI Roving Patrol. The task force is made up of patrols from West Mead Township, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Cochranton, and Linesville. They will be in marked and unmarked cars in the area.

Chief of Police for Cambridge Springs, Tad Acker, says, "they ham it up, they enjoy their time, and they drink. And we're just encouraging people; if you are going to out and drink and enjoy life, to have a designated driver."

People can expect monetary fines, jail time, and even the loss of their license if caught driving under the influence.

The task force wants people to have fun this New Year's, but also to use their best judgment and planning.