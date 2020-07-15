Crawford County doctor’s office and nursing home affected by COVID-19

A doctor’s office and a nursing home have been hit by COVID-19.

Meadville Pain Management has closed according to Meadville Medical Center due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s a precaution while the clinic is cleaned. It will remain closed until July 27th.

Meanwhile, Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville has reported 22 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff.

17 of the home’s 140 residents have tested positive, along with 5 staffers.

All are isolated and none are reporting any symptoms.