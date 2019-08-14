Crawford County double homicide suspect apprehended in West Virginia

The Charleston Police Department has apprehended a Crawford County double homicide suspect in West Virginia.

Jack Elijah Turner has been accused of killing his stepmom 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and his 10-year-old half brother. He is also a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at an Erie West Side Kwik Fill.

The suspect was captured around 1 p.m. this afternoon at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia. He is now in Federal Custody. More details to follow as the story develops.