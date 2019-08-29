Crawford County double homicide suspect charged with theft of a vehicle as the investigation continues

The man being questioned in a Crawford County double homicide is now facing his first charge in the case.

21-year-old Jack Turner has been charged with the theft of a vehicle owned by his step mother 49-year-old Shannon Whitman.

Whitman and her 10-year-old son were found dead in a home along Route 198 in Guys Mills on August 10th.

Turner left the area and was later apprehended at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia.

Investigators said that Turner has only been charged with the car theft and that investigation into the two deaths is still ongoing.

Turner is also a person of interest in a robbery at a Millcreek Convenience Store.