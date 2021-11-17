Crawford County Election Workers continue counting ballots

Even though the election was over two weeks ago, they are still not finished counting ballots in Crawford County.

Christopher Soff, the Crawford County Board of Elections Chairman says you cannot have quick results with over 9,000 different write-in votes. He adds that if every candidate was on the ballot, they would have had results on Election Night.

They have to go through each write-in vote and determine who the vote is for.

There are some races where there are 35 to 40 different spellings of just one candidate.

“We have to look at every one of those spellings and determine is that who the voter meant to vote for or could there be possibly two Mary Jones or Bill Smith’s in that jurisdiction. The type of thing is a lengthy process but one that we have to go through,” said Christopher Soff, Board of Elections Chairman for Crawford County..

Soff says they should have all the ballots counted and election results within the next few days.

For all the latest Election News anytime, you’re asked to visit Your Local Election Headquarters anytime on YourErie.com.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists