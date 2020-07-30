Crawford County encouraging events held at fairgrounds with creation of Fairgrounds Advisory Committee

Although the Crawford County Fair was called off, county leaders are trying to make up lost money.

The Crawford County commissioners recently created a Fairgrounds Advisory Committee. The committee is trying to spread the word that events can still be held at the fairgrounds.

They are looking to plan events while still following safety guidelines. So far, they already hosted a wedding and a car show. There have been three more weddings booked for the coming months.

The advisory board is lead by commissioner Francis Weiderspahn because of his long time association with the fair.